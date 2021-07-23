Ameritas Investment Company LLC Invests $147,000 in Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST)

Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 1,049 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $147,000.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Nexstar Media Group by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,721,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $187,980,000 after purchasing an additional 23,862 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Nexstar Media Group by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,472,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,798,000 after acquiring an additional 11,669 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in Nexstar Media Group by 40.0% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,128,109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,420,000 after acquiring an additional 322,469 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management raised its holdings in Nexstar Media Group by 69.6% in the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 826,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,051,000 after acquiring an additional 339,198 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Nexstar Media Group by 64.6% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 772,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,377,000 after acquiring an additional 303,321 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.95% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Lisbeth Mcnabb sold 856 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $128,400.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 3,106 shares in the company, valued at approximately $465,900. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Dana Zimmer sold 1,616 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.54, for a total transaction of $246,504.64. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,792 shares in the company, valued at approximately $273,351.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 4,716 shares of company stock worth $718,237 in the last quarter. 6.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NXST opened at $143.15 on Friday. Nexstar Media Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $80.42 and a 12 month high of $163.62. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $147.39. The company has a market capitalization of $6.12 billion, a PE ratio of 7.77, a PEG ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.92, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 1.89.

Nexstar Media Group (NASDAQ:NXST) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $4.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.11 by $1.31. Nexstar Media Group had a net margin of 18.91% and a return on equity of 35.70%. The company had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.13 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.30 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Nexstar Media Group, Inc. will post 16.81 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th were given a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.96%. Nexstar Media Group’s dividend payout ratio is 16.12%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on NXST shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Nexstar Media Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Barrington Research increased their price target on shares of Nexstar Media Group from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Nexstar Media Group from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Nexstar Media Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $153.71.

Nexstar Media Group, Inc is a television broadcasting and digital media company, which engages in the acquisition, development, and operation of television stations and interactive community websites and digital media services. The firm offers services free over-the-air programming which includes programs produced by networks with which the stations are affiliated, programs that the stations produce, and first-run and rerun syndicated programs that the stations acquire.

