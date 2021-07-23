Ameritas Investment Company LLC Has $135,000 Holdings in Fidelity Core Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:FDVV)

Ameritas Investment Company LLC cut its stake in Fidelity Core Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:FDVV) by 48.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,805 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,556 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Company LLC’s holdings in Fidelity Core Dividend ETF were worth $135,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in FDVV. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its stake in Fidelity Core Dividend ETF by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 103,554 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,324,000 after purchasing an additional 3,683 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Fidelity Core Dividend ETF by 11.2% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 150,308 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,825,000 after buying an additional 15,139 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new position in shares of Fidelity Core Dividend ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $527,000. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Fidelity Core Dividend ETF by 97.1% during the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 75,253 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,416,000 after buying an additional 37,076 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IHT Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Fidelity Core Dividend ETF by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 95,281 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,059,000 after buying an additional 2,729 shares during the last quarter.

Get Fidelity Core Dividend ETF alerts:

Fidelity Core Dividend ETF stock opened at $37.76 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $37.86. Fidelity Core Dividend ETF has a one year low of $26.62 and a one year high of $38.61.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FDVV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fidelity Core Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:FDVV).

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity Core Dividend ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity Core Dividend ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.