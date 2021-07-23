Q2 2021 Earnings Forecast for Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) Issued By Wedbush

Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) – Analysts at Wedbush upped their Q2 2021 EPS estimates for Booking in a research note issued on Wednesday, July 21st. Wedbush analyst J. Hardiman now expects that the business services provider will post earnings of ($1.63) per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of ($3.58). Wedbush also issued estimates for Booking’s Q3 2021 earnings at $24.27 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $16.40 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $33.75 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $84.44 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $115.56 EPS.

BKNG has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Gordon Haskett assumed coverage on shares of Booking in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. They set a “hold” rating and a $2,574.00 price target on the stock. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Booking in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $2,630.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America upgraded shares of Booking from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Booking from $2,710.00 to $2,740.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, BTIG Research restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Booking in a report on Friday, April 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Booking currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $2,453.04.

Shares of NASDAQ:BKNG opened at $2,194.41 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $90.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 128.33, a PEG ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 1.26. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $2,253.64. The company has a current ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28. Booking has a 52 week low of $1,589.00 and a 52 week high of $2,516.00.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The business services provider reported ($5.26) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($7.26) by $2.00. The company had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.12 billion. Booking had a net margin of 12.44% and a negative return on equity of 3.81%.

In other news, CFO David I. Goulden sold 183 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,173.00, for a total transaction of $397,659.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 4,772 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,369,556. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Jeffery H. Boyd sold 873 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,228.65, for a total transaction of $1,945,611.45. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 40,982 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $91,334,534.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,239 shares of company stock valued at $2,764,604. Insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of BKNG. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Booking during the fourth quarter worth about $901,810,000. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. grew its position in Booking by 729.6% in the 1st quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 165,380 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $385,309,000 after purchasing an additional 145,445 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its position in Booking by 182.3% in the 4th quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 118,838 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $264,684,000 after purchasing an additional 76,744 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership grew its position in Booking by 15.6% in the 1st quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 488,531 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,138,199,000 after purchasing an additional 65,805 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group grew its position in Booking by 17.7% in the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 363,673 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $809,997,000 after purchasing an additional 54,743 shares in the last quarter. 90.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

