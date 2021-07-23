EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) Forecasted to Post Q2 2021 Earnings of $1.59 Per Share

EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) – Research analysts at KeyCorp raised their Q2 2021 EPS estimates for EOG Resources in a research note issued on Wednesday, July 21st. KeyCorp analyst L. Mariani now anticipates that the energy exploration company will post earnings per share of $1.59 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $1.37. KeyCorp currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $94.00 price objective on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for EOG Resources’ Q1 2022 earnings at $2.08 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $2.09 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $2.07 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $2.13 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $8.37 EPS.

Get EOG Resources alerts:

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on EOG. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $80.00 price objective (down from $85.00) on shares of EOG Resources in a report on Monday, April 26th. Mizuho increased their price objective on EOG Resources from $108.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Siebert Williams Shank upgraded EOG Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on EOG Resources from $78.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on EOG Resources from $75.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $85.59.

Shares of EOG stock opened at $73.70 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $82.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.32, a PEG ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 2.17. EOG Resources has a fifty-two week low of $31.22 and a fifty-two week high of $87.99.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The energy exploration company reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $3.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.27 billion. EOG Resources had a return on equity of 7.24% and a net margin of 0.63%. The company’s revenue was down 21.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.55 earnings per share.

The business also recently declared a special dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Investors of record on Friday, July 16th will be issued a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 15th. This represents a dividend yield of 2%. EOG Resources’s dividend payout ratio is presently 113.01%.

In related news, EVP Kenneth W. Boedeker sold 8,711 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total value of $740,435.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 18,385 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,562,725. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of EOG. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in shares of EOG Resources in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,523,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in EOG Resources during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in EOG Resources by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,677,733 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $133,539,000 after acquiring an additional 49,961 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its stake in EOG Resources by 103.9% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 2,380 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $119,000 after acquiring an additional 1,213 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group increased its stake in EOG Resources by 265.6% during the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,095,124 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $54,614,000 after acquiring an additional 795,591 shares during the last quarter. 88.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About EOG Resources

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, and natural gas and natural gas liquids. Its principal producing areas are in New Mexico and Texas in the United States; the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago; the People's Republic of China; and the Sultanate of Oman.

Read More: What is an overbought condition?

Receive News & Ratings for EOG Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EOG Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.