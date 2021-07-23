HRT Financial LP Makes New Investment in RXR Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:RXRAU)

HRT Financial LP bought a new position in shares of RXR Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:RXRAU) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 74,979 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $738,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of RXRAU. Guggenheim Capital LLC acquired a new position in RXR Acquisition during the first quarter worth about $32,275,000. Long Pond Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of RXR Acquisition in the first quarter valued at about $19,700,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of RXR Acquisition in the first quarter valued at about $10,727,000. Senator Investment Group LP purchased a new stake in shares of RXR Acquisition in the first quarter valued at about $7,388,000. Finally, BlueCrest Capital Management Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of RXR Acquisition in the first quarter valued at about $6,895,000.

Shares of NASDAQ RXRAU opened at $9.95 on Friday. RXR Acquisition Corp. has a 12-month low of $9.40 and a 12-month high of $10.20. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.98.

RXR Acquisition Corp. intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Uniondale, New York.

