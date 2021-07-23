Nuveen Asset Management LLC Sells 139,120 Shares of Mr. Cooper Group Inc. (NASDAQ:COOP)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC lessened its position in Mr. Cooper Group Inc. (NASDAQ:COOP) by 16.4% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 710,662 shares of the company’s stock after selling 139,120 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Mr. Cooper Group were worth $24,703,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in COOP. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Mr. Cooper Group by 150.0% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 16,244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $564,000 after purchasing an additional 9,747 shares in the last quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Mr. Cooper Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $351,000. Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new stake in shares of Mr. Cooper Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $82,000. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its stake in shares of Mr. Cooper Group by 12.9% during the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 308,291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,566,000 after purchasing an additional 35,235 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Mr. Cooper Group by 32.8% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 63,408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,205,000 after purchasing an additional 15,648 shares in the last quarter. 83.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Mr. Cooper Group alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ COOP opened at $34.63 on Friday. Mr. Cooper Group Inc. has a 1 year low of $13.10 and a 1 year high of $37.90. The stock has a market cap of $2.98 billion, a PE ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 1.64. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $33.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.74.

Mr. Cooper Group (NASDAQ:COOP) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $2.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.27 by $0.60. The business had revenue of $1.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $936.27 million. Mr. Cooper Group had a net margin of 27.70% and a return on equity of 42.57%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Mr. Cooper Group Inc. will post 7.37 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on COOP shares. Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $38.00 target price (down previously from $44.00) on shares of Mr. Cooper Group in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Mr. Cooper Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 5th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $38.00 target price (down previously from $39.00) on shares of Mr. Cooper Group in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Mr. Cooper Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.13.

In other Mr. Cooper Group news, Director Robert H. Gidel sold 6,905 shares of Mr. Cooper Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.13, for a total value of $228,762.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,451 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $114,331.63. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 2.17% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Mr. Cooper Group Company Profile

Mr. Cooper Group Inc provides servicing, origination, and transaction-based services related to single-family residences in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Servicing, Originations, and Xome. The Servicing segment performs activities for underlying mortgages, including collecting and disbursing borrower payments, investor reporting, customer service, and modifying loans.

Read More: What is the significance of the death cross?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COOP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mr. Cooper Group Inc. (NASDAQ:COOP).

Receive News & Ratings for Mr. Cooper Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mr. Cooper Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.