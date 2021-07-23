Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Buys 384 Shares of The ODP Co. (NASDAQ:ODP)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its stake in shares of The ODP Co. (NASDAQ:ODP) by 0.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 44,004 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 384 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in The ODP were worth $1,905,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in The ODP by 62.8% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 172,830 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $7,481,000 after purchasing an additional 66,643 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC acquired a new position in The ODP during the first quarter worth $298,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in The ODP by 1.5% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 517,439 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $22,400,000 after purchasing an additional 7,600 shares during the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new position in The ODP during the first quarter worth $210,000. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC acquired a new position in The ODP during the first quarter worth $614,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.95% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Stephen M. Mohan sold 5,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.45, for a total value of $244,475.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 34,724 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,543,481.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Kevin Moffitt sold 11,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.26, for a total transaction of $497,860.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 59,845 shares in the company, valued at $2,708,584.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 21,500 shares of company stock valued at $963,635. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of The ODP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, May 21st.

Shares of ODP stock opened at $46.10 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.52 billion, a PE ratio of -7.87 and a beta of 2.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $46.21. The ODP Co. has a one year low of $17.86 and a one year high of $51.40.

The ODP (NASDAQ:ODP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The specialty retailer reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $2.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.41 billion. The ODP had a negative net margin of 3.33% and a positive return on equity of 10.39%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.12 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that The ODP Co. will post 4.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The ODP declared that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Wednesday, May 5th that allows the company to buyback $300.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the specialty retailer to repurchase up to 13% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The ODP Company Profile

The ODP Corporation provides business services and supplies, products, and digital workplace technology solutions for small, medium, and enterprise businesses. The company operates in three divisions: Business Solutions, Retail, and CompuCom. The Business Solutions division offers office supply products and services, cleaning and breakroom supplies, technology services, copy and print services, and office furniture products and services through sales forces, catalogs, and telesales, as well as through Internet Websites in the United States, Puerto Rico, the U.S.

