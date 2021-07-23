Huntsman Co. (NYSE:HUN) Forecasted to Post Q2 2021 Earnings of $0.82 Per Share

Huntsman Co. (NYSE:HUN) – Analysts at Scotiabank boosted their Q2 2021 earnings estimates for Huntsman in a report issued on Tuesday, July 20th. Scotiabank analyst B. Isaacson now expects that the basic materials company will earn $0.82 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.80. Scotiabank also issued estimates for Huntsman’s FY2021 earnings at $2.74 EPS.

Huntsman (NYSE:HUN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The basic materials company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.07. Huntsman had a return on equity of 8.51% and a net margin of 6.58%. The company had revenue of $1.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.77 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.29 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on HUN. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Huntsman from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Huntsman from $36.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Huntsman in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. TheStreet cut Huntsman from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Huntsman from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $28.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, June 11th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $30.82.

Shares of HUN stock opened at $25.72 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The company has a market capitalization of $5.70 billion, a PE ratio of 19.08, a P/E/G ratio of 0.17 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a 50 day moving average of $27.17. Huntsman has a 1 year low of $18.25 and a 1 year high of $32.35.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th were paid a $0.1875 dividend. This represents a $0.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.92%. This is a boost from Huntsman’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 14th. Huntsman’s dividend payout ratio is presently 76.53%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Huntsman by 258.9% in the 1st quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,500 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 1,082 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd increased its holdings in Huntsman by 173.6% in the first quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,699 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 1,078 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in Huntsman by 71.0% in the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,117 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 879 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC increased its holdings in Huntsman by 29.2% in the second quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 2,413 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 545 shares during the period. Finally, Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new stake in Huntsman in the fourth quarter valued at $88,000. Institutional investors own 80.12% of the company’s stock.

Huntsman Corporation manufactures and sells differentiated organic chemical products worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Polyurethanes, Performance Products, Advanced Materials, and Textile Effects. The Performance Products segment manufactures amines and maleic anhydrides, including ethylene oxide, propylene oxide, glycols, ethylene dichloride, caustic soda, ammonia, hydrogen, methylamines, and acrylonitrile.

