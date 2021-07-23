Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Sells 23,554 Shares of ManTech International Co. (NASDAQ:MANT)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans reduced its holdings in shares of ManTech International Co. (NASDAQ:MANT) by 51.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 22,447 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 23,554 shares during the quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans owned 0.06% of ManTech International worth $1,952,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in ManTech International by 1,578.6% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 705 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 663 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in ManTech International in the fourth quarter valued at about $220,000. Credit Suisse AG lifted its holdings in ManTech International by 13.1% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 37,004 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,290,000 after acquiring an additional 4,281 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in ManTech International by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 16,420 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,460,000 after acquiring an additional 587 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new position in ManTech International in the fourth quarter valued at about $226,000. 64.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on ManTech International in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $83.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on ManTech International from $62.00 to $60.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on ManTech International from $89.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded ManTech International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. ManTech International has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $84.67.

NASDAQ MANT opened at $86.10 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $87.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.55. ManTech International Co. has a 52 week low of $61.93 and a 52 week high of $101.35. The company has a market capitalization of $3.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.23, a P/E/G ratio of 4.87 and a beta of 0.73.

ManTech International (NASDAQ:MANT) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The technology company reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.05. ManTech International had a return on equity of 8.94% and a net margin of 4.89%. The firm had revenue of $633.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $649.78 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.81 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that ManTech International Co. will post 3.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 25th. Investors of record on Friday, June 11th were given a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.77%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 10th. ManTech International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.24%.

In other ManTech International news, CFO Judith L. Bjornaas sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.07, for a total transaction of $645,525.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 24,521 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,110,522.47. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Mary K. Bush sold 2,875 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.37, for a total value of $251,188.75. Following the transaction, the director now owns 11,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $985,096.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 14,375 shares of company stock valued at $1,241,914 in the last quarter. 33.59% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About ManTech International

ManTech International Corporation provides technology solutions and services for U.S. defense, intelligence community, and federal civilian agencies worldwide. The company offers cyber solutions and services, including security operations, threat intelligence, incident response and forensics, boundary defense, security systems engineering, infrastructure security, and computer forensics and exploitation.

