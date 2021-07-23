CareDx (NASDAQ:CDNA) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at BTIG Research

BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of CareDx (NASDAQ:CDNA) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, TipRanks reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $115.00 price objective on the stock.

CDNA has been the subject of a number of other reports. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of CareDx in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. They issued a buy rating and a $95.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of CareDx from $93.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of CareDx from $90.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a report on Monday, June 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CareDx from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $82.75.

Shares of NASDAQ CDNA opened at $84.69 on Tuesday. CareDx has a twelve month low of $29.86 and a twelve month high of $99.83. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $84.63.

CareDx (NASDAQ:CDNA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.13. The business had revenue of $67.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $60.77 million. CareDx had a negative net margin of 6.14% and a negative return on equity of 4.25%. On average, analysts expect that CareDx will post -0.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director William A. Hagstrom sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.89, for a total transaction of $668,900.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 23,320 shares in the company, valued at $1,559,874.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CMO Sasha King sold 8,071 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.01, for a total transaction of $726,470.71. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 50,567 shares in the company, valued at $4,551,535.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 196,885 shares of company stock valued at $15,534,793 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 4.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Altshuler Shaham Ltd boosted its holdings in CareDx by 13.8% during the first quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 1,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in CareDx by 0.6% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 67,542 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,599,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in CareDx in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in CareDx by 16,600.0% in the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 501 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 498 shares during the period. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in CareDx by 58.0% in the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,752 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,000 after acquiring an additional 643 shares during the period.

CareDx Company Profile

CareDx, Inc operates as a transplant diagnostics company, which discovers, develops and commercializes diagnostic solutions. Its product includes AlloMap, AlloSure and Laboratory products. The company was founded on December 21, 1998 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, CA.

