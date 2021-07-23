UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Boosts Position in Precigen, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGEN)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in Precigen, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGEN) by 16.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 89,831 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,000 shares during the quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.’s holdings in Precigen were worth $619,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Precigen during the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Precigen by 189.1% during the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 4,255 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 2,783 shares during the last quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Precigen during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Precigen by 148.4% in the first quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 8,708 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 5,202 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in Precigen by 59.0% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 15,113 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $104,000 after acquiring an additional 5,606 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.61% of the company’s stock.

PGEN opened at $5.56 on Friday. Precigen, Inc. has a 52 week low of $3.36 and a 52 week high of $11.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 5.29 and a current ratio of 5.71. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $6.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.32 and a beta of 2.32.

Precigen (NASDAQ:PGEN) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $24.51 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.85 million. Precigen had a negative return on equity of 83.29% and a negative net margin of 134.74%. Research analysts expect that Precigen, Inc. will post -0.47 earnings per share for the current year.

PGEN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Precigen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Precigen in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.25.

In other news, CEO Helen Sabzevari sold 47,433 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.40, for a total transaction of $303,571.20. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 752,490 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,815,936. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Donald P. Lehr sold 8,907 shares of Precigen stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.63, for a total value of $59,053.41. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 300,754 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,993,999.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 2,863,993 shares of company stock worth $20,058,618 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 50.70% of the company’s stock.

Precigen, Inc discovers and develops the next generation of gene and cellular therapies in the United States. It also provides disease-modifying therapeutics; genetically engineered swine for regenerative medicine applications; proprietary methane bioconversion platform that turns natural gas into energy and chemical products; and reproductive and embryo transfer technologies.

