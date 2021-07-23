UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Has $541,000 Stock Position in Heritage Commerce Corp (NASDAQ:HTBK)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in Heritage Commerce Corp (NASDAQ:HTBK) by 4.2% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 44,298 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,789 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.’s holdings in Heritage Commerce were worth $541,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Heritage Commerce in the first quarter worth approximately $56,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Heritage Commerce in the first quarter worth approximately $174,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of Heritage Commerce by 35.1% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 15,079 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $134,000 after purchasing an additional 3,921 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in shares of Heritage Commerce in the first quarter worth approximately $196,000. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP lifted its position in shares of Heritage Commerce by 63.2% in the fourth quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 22,034 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $195,000 after purchasing an additional 8,535 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.92% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Robert Moles sold 4,500 shares of Heritage Commerce stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.70, for a total value of $52,650.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 44,984 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $526,312.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 4.43% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on HTBK shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Heritage Commerce from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Heritage Commerce from $10.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.13.

Shares of HTBK opened at $10.75 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $646.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.33 and a beta of 1.24. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.64. Heritage Commerce Corp has a twelve month low of $6.13 and a twelve month high of $12.65.

Heritage Commerce (NASDAQ:HTBK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.01. Heritage Commerce had a net margin of 28.74% and a return on equity of 7.76%. The company had revenue of $37.26 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $37.99 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Heritage Commerce Corp will post 0.73 EPS for the current year.

Heritage Commerce Corp operates as the bank holding company for Heritage Bank of Commerce that provides various commercial and personal banking services to residents and the business/professional community in California. Its deposit products for business banking and retail markets include interest and non-interest bearing demand, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and time deposits.

