The AZEK (NYSE:AZEK) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of The AZEK (NYSE:AZEK) from a buy rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “The AZEK Company Inc. is manufacturer of residential and commercial building products. The AZEK Company Inc. is based in CHICAGO. “

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on AZEK. Barclays boosted their price target on The AZEK from $51.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, April 8th. Wedbush assumed coverage on The AZEK in a report on Monday, April 19th. They issued an outperform rating and a $52.00 price target for the company. Loop Capital assumed coverage on The AZEK in a report on Thursday, April 8th. They issued a buy rating and a $52.00 price target for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on The AZEK in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. They issued a neutral rating and a $53.00 price target for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $46.64.

AZEK opened at $36.38 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $41.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 2.31 and a current ratio of 3.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.63 billion and a P/E ratio of 47.74. The AZEK has a one year low of $30.88 and a one year high of $51.32.

The AZEK (NYSE:AZEK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.02. The AZEK had a positive return on equity of 8.82% and a negative net margin of 8.42%. The company had revenue of $293.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $281.82 million. The AZEK’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that The AZEK will post 0.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other The AZEK news, SVP Bobby Gentile sold 13,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $520,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Jesse G. Singh sold 55,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.77, for a total value of $2,187,350.00. Insiders have sold 232,154 shares of company stock valued at $10,404,204 over the last 90 days. 4.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of The AZEK by 32.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,957,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $376,667,000 after buying an additional 2,169,160 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in shares of The AZEK by 19.6% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,441,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,728,000 after buying an additional 563,618 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its position in shares of The AZEK by 19.2% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 3,095,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,172,000 after buying an additional 497,805 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC boosted its position in shares of The AZEK by 233.9% in the first quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 2,945,301 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,850,000 after buying an additional 2,063,083 shares during the period. Finally, TimesSquare Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of The AZEK by 2.7% in the first quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 2,511,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,613,000 after buying an additional 66,960 shares during the period. 94.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The AZEK Company Inc engages in designing, manufacturing, and selling building products for residential and commercial markets in the United States. The company operates through Residential and Commercial segments. Its products include decks, rails, trims, accessories, and specialty exteriors; and partitions, lockers, and polymer solutions.

