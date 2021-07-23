Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Purchases 20,824 Shares of VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in shares of VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI) by 14.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 160,393 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,824 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can’s holdings in VICI Properties were worth $4,503,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CWM LLC bought a new stake in VICI Properties during the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of VICI Properties in the 1st quarter worth $83,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of VICI Properties in the 4th quarter worth $88,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of VICI Properties by 181.3% in the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 5,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,000 after buying an additional 3,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of VICI Properties by 31.8% in the 1st quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 6,564 shares of the company’s stock worth $185,000 after buying an additional 1,584 shares during the last quarter.

VICI has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH increased their price target on shares of VICI Properties from $28.00 to $33.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $33.00 price target (up previously from $28.00) on shares of VICI Properties in a report on Monday, May 10th. Evercore ISI reissued an “in-line” rating on shares of VICI Properties in a report on Monday, May 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of VICI Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of VICI Properties from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. VICI Properties presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.96.

Shares of VICI opened at $31.59 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $16.97 billion, a PE ratio of 14.10, a P/E/G ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a quick ratio of 6.85, a current ratio of 6.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $31.52. VICI Properties Inc. has a twelve month low of $20.34 and a twelve month high of $33.35.

VICI Properties (NYSE:VICI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.03. VICI Properties had a net margin of 88.15% and a return on equity of 12.07%. On average, analysts predict that VICI Properties Inc. will post 1.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 24th were given a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 23rd. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.18%. VICI Properties’s payout ratio is currently 80.49%.

VICI Properties Profile

VICI Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which owns, acquires and develops gaming, hospitality and entertainment properties. It operates through the following segments: Real Property Business and Golf Course Business. The Real Property Business segment consists of leased real property.

