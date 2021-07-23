Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Sells 220,512 Shares of OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lessened its stake in OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE) by 61.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 137,046 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 220,512 shares during the quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can’s holdings in OGE Energy were worth $4,419,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. bought a new stake in OGE Energy in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Certified Advisory Corp bought a new stake in OGE Energy in the first quarter valued at about $34,000. Disciplined Investments LLC increased its holdings in OGE Energy by 592.5% in the first quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 1,198 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,025 shares during the last quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in OGE Energy in the first quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. bought a new stake in OGE Energy in the first quarter valued at about $65,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.87% of the company’s stock.

Get OGE Energy alerts:

OGE stock opened at $33.21 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.65 billion, a PE ratio of 17.95, a P/E/G ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 0.67. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $34.09. OGE Energy Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $28.25 and a fifty-two week high of $35.46.

OGE Energy (NYSE:OGE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $1.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $458.94 million. OGE Energy had a return on equity of 13.22% and a net margin of 11.16%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($2.46) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that OGE Energy Corp. will post 2.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Investors of record on Monday, July 12th will be given a dividend of $0.4025 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 9th. This represents a $1.61 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.85%. OGE Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 77.40%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Barclays raised OGE Energy from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $33.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Bank of America raised OGE Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, June 11th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. OGE Energy has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.50.

About OGE Energy

OGE Energy Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy and energy services provider that offers physical delivery and related services for electricity and natural gas primarily in the south-central United States. It operates in two segments, Electric Utility and Natural Gas Midstream Operations.

See Also: Retained Earnings

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OGE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE).

Receive News & Ratings for OGE Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OGE Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.