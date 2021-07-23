Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Decreases Stock Position in B2Gold Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:BTG)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lessened its stake in B2Gold Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:BTG) (TSE:BTO) by 9.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,134,658 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 116,913 shares during the quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can owned about 0.11% of B2Gold worth $4,850,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its holdings in B2Gold by 11.9% in the 1st quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 18,800 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $81,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Comerica Bank boosted its stake in shares of B2Gold by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 62,428 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $316,000 after buying an additional 3,617 shares during the last quarter. tru Independence LLC purchased a new position in shares of B2Gold during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $22,400,000. AlphaMark Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of B2Gold by 14.6% during the 1st quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 34,550 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $149,000 after buying an additional 4,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sandy Spring Bank boosted its stake in shares of B2Gold by 240.8% during the 1st quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 6,475 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 4,575 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BTG opened at $4.00 on Friday. B2Gold Corp. has a 12-month low of $3.84 and a 12-month high of $7.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 2.91 and a quick ratio of 2.03. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $5.84. The company has a market capitalization of $4.22 billion, a PE ratio of 8.24, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.90.

B2Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:BTG) (TSE:BTO) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The basic materials company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.02. B2Gold had a return on equity of 20.57% and a net margin of 36.55%. The firm had revenue of $362.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $362.37 million. Sell-side analysts predict that B2Gold Corp. will post 0.47 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 22nd were given a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.00%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 21st. B2Gold’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.33%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on BTG shares. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on B2Gold from C$10.00 to C$9.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut B2Gold from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $5.50 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. CIBC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $8.75 target price on shares of B2Gold in a research note on Friday, April 16th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on B2Gold from $9.50 to $8.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, TD Securities cut B2Gold to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $8.86.

About B2Gold

B2Gold Corp. operates as a gold producer with three operating mines in Mali, the Philippines, and Namibia. It operates the Fekola Mine in Mali, the Masbate Mine in the Philippines, and the Otjikoto Mine in Namibia. The company also has an 81% interest in the Kiaka Project in Burkina Faso. In addition, it has a portfolio of other evaluation and exploration assets in Mali, Burkina Faso, Namibia, Uzbekistan, and Finland.

