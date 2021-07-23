Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Cuts Stock Holdings in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can decreased its position in shares of Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG) by 2.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 56,474 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after selling 1,593 shares during the quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can’s holdings in Diamondback Energy were worth $4,129,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of FANG. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Diamondback Energy by 357.3% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,582,126 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $189,760,000 after buying an additional 2,017,460 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Diamondback Energy by 19.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,550,359 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $848,835,000 after buying an additional 1,849,404 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners grew its holdings in shares of Diamondback Energy by 44.8% during the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,796,970 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $279,066,000 after buying an additional 1,174,775 shares during the last quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Diamondback Energy during the first quarter valued at approximately $58,712,000. Finally, Clark Capital Management Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Diamondback Energy by 4,109.5% during the first quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. now owns 624,690 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $45,908,000 after buying an additional 609,850 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.74% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Hof Matthew Kaes Van’t sold 1,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.78, for a total value of $98,758.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 65,943 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,920,362.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Teresa L. Dick sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.50, for a total transaction of $447,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 62,985 shares in the company, valued at $5,637,157.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 66,100 shares of company stock worth $5,646,258. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of FANG stock opened at $78.67 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The company has a market cap of $14.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 2.77. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $85.74. Diamondback Energy, Inc. has a one year low of $23.63 and a one year high of $102.53.

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The oil and natural gas company reported $2.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by $0.57. The company had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $864.18 million. Diamondback Energy had a negative net margin of 129.92% and a positive return on equity of 5.73%. Diamondback Energy’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.45 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Diamondback Energy, Inc. will post 9.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 13th were issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 12th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.03%. Diamondback Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.63%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Capital One Financial reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Diamondback Energy in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Diamondback Energy from $90.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Scotiabank upgraded shares of Diamondback Energy from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $86.00 to $95.00 in a report on Friday, May 21st. Roth Capital raised their target price on shares of Diamondback Energy from $84.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Diamondback Energy in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $96.96.

Diamondback Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, exploration, and exploitation of unconventional and onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. It primarily focuses on the development of the Spraberry and Wolfcamp formations of the Midland basin; and the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring formations of the Delaware basin, which are part of the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico.

