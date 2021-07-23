NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) Insider Heidi O’neill Sells 13,000 Shares

NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) insider Heidi O’neill sold 13,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.77, for a total transaction of $2,090,010.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Heidi O’neill also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, June 25th, Heidi O’neill sold 25,000 shares of NIKE stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.00, for a total transaction of $3,800,000.00.

Shares of NYSE:NKE opened at $163.68 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $258.61 billion, a PE ratio of 45.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.86. NIKE, Inc. has a 1-year low of $95.80 and a 1-year high of $163.75. The company has a quick ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 2.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $143.68.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, June 23rd. The footwear maker reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.42. The firm had revenue of $12.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.02 billion. NIKE had a net margin of 12.86% and a return on equity of 51.41%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 94.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.51) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that NIKE, Inc. will post 4.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 1st were given a dividend of $0.275 per share. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 28th. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio is 30.90%.

Several analysts have issued reports on NKE shares. Telsey Advisory Group raised their price target on shares of NIKE from $160.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Argus lifted their target price on shares of NIKE from $174.00 to $182.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $176.00 price target on shares of NIKE and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. HSBC boosted their target price on shares of NIKE from $158.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of NIKE from $161.00 to $179.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twenty-nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. NIKE currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $172.39.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Norges Bank bought a new position in NIKE during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,903,194,000. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of NIKE by 31.3% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 19,496,387 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $2,758,153,000 after purchasing an additional 4,643,842 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of NIKE by 18.0% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 29,300,888 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $4,142,170,000 after purchasing an additional 4,468,961 shares during the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NIKE during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $257,241,000. Finally, D1 Capital Partners L.P. bought a new position in shares of NIKE during the first quarter valued at approximately $223,388,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.64% of the company’s stock.

NIKE Company Profile

NIKE, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of athletic footwear, apparel, accessories, equipment, and services. It operates through the following segments: North America; Europe, Middle East & Africa; Greater China; Asia Pacific & Latin America; Global Brand Divisions; Converse; and Corporate.

