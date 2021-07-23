Asana, Inc. (NYSE:ASAN) CFO Sells $1,349,400.00 in Stock

Asana, Inc. (NYSE:ASAN) CFO Tim M. Wan sold 20,000 shares of Asana stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.47, for a total value of $1,349,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Shares of NYSE ASAN opened at $73.64 on Friday. Asana, Inc. has a 1 year low of $20.57 and a 1 year high of $74.49. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $51.74.

Get Asana alerts:

Asana (NYSE:ASAN) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, June 2nd. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $76.67 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $70.14 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.31) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 60.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Asana, Inc. will post -1.46 EPS for the current year.

ASAN has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Asana from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. JMP Securities raised their price objective on Asana from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Asana from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Wolfe Research raised their price objective on Asana from $48.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price objective on Asana from $48.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.07.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Pendal Group Limited increased its holdings in Asana by 29.6% in the first quarter. Pendal Group Limited now owns 19,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $545,000 after buying an additional 4,354 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Asana in the first quarter valued at about $209,000. Diametric Capital LP bought a new stake in Asana in the first quarter valued at about $444,000. Anglepoint Asset Management LTD. bought a new stake in Asana in the first quarter valued at about $46,274,000. Finally, 12 West Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Asana in the first quarter valued at about $65,448,000. 26.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Asana

Asana, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a work management platform for individuals, team leads, and executives in the United States and internationally. It provides a work management platform as software as service that enables individuals and teams to get work done faster while enhancing employee engagement by allowing everyone to see how their work connects to the mission of an organization.

Recommended Story: Why is cost of goods sold important?

Receive News & Ratings for Asana Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Asana and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.