Royal Bank of Canada Increases Stake in Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK)

Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK) by 57.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 63,510 shares of the textile maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,237 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada owned 0.23% of Deckers Outdoor worth $20,984,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Deckers Outdoor by 17.7% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 168,644 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $55,724,000 after purchasing an additional 25,303 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 20,392.9% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,738 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,896,000 after acquiring an additional 5,710 shares during the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Deckers Outdoor in the 1st quarter worth $744,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its stake in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 22.5% in the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 3,131 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,035,000 after acquiring an additional 576 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Deckers Outdoor in the 1st quarter worth $1,910,000. Institutional investors own 96.56% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on DECK. Pivotal Research raised their target price on Deckers Outdoor from $365.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Deckers Outdoor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $363.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Deckers Outdoor from $436.00 to $444.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Deckers Outdoor from $415.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 14th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Deckers Outdoor from $400.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $375.80.

In other news, CEO David Powers sold 2,225 shares of Deckers Outdoor stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $387.68, for a total value of $862,588.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 105,479 shares in the company, valued at approximately $40,892,098.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, COO David E. Lafitte sold 500 shares of Deckers Outdoor stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $387.68, for a total value of $193,840.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 27,624 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,709,272.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 3,225 shares of company stock valued at $1,226,393. 1.33% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE DECK opened at $396.67 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $11.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.80. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $354.48. Deckers Outdoor Co. has a 1-year low of $192.58 and a 1-year high of $396.73.

Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 19th. The textile maker reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.60. The company had revenue of $561.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $434.41 million. Deckers Outdoor had a return on equity of 28.64% and a net margin of 15.03%. Deckers Outdoor’s revenue was up 49.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.57 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Deckers Outdoor Co. will post 14.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Deckers Outdoor declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, May 20th that authorizes the company to repurchase $750.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the textile maker to buy up to 8.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Deckers Outdoor Company Profile

Deckers Outdoor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories for casual lifestyle use and high-performance activities. The company offers premium footwear, apparel, and accessories under the UGG brand name; sandals, shoes, and boots under the Teva brand name; and relaxed casual shoes and sandals under the Sanuk brand name.

