Zacks Investment Research Lowers Otter Tail (NASDAQ:OTTR) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Otter Tail (NASDAQ:OTTR) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “OTTER TAIL’s primary business is the production, transmission, distribution and sale of electric energy. The Company, through its subsidiaries, is also engaged in other businesses which are referred to as Health Services Operations and Diversified Operations. “

Separately, Williams Capital reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Otter Tail in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Otter Tail currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $50.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:OTTR opened at $48.80 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. Otter Tail has a 12 month low of $35.36 and a 12 month high of $51.19. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $48.60. The company has a market cap of $2.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.19 and a beta of 0.39.

Otter Tail (NASDAQ:OTTR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $261.71 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $248.77 million. Otter Tail had a net margin of 11.11% and a return on equity of 11.88%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.60 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Otter Tail will post 2.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 10th. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th were issued a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.20%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 13th. Otter Tail’s payout ratio is 66.67%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of OTTR. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in Otter Tail by 9.3% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 63,439 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,703,000 after buying an additional 5,409 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in Otter Tail by 68.7% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 15,599 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $664,000 after buying an additional 6,350 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG increased its holdings in Otter Tail by 74.1% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 53,581 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,282,000 after buying an additional 22,803 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in Otter Tail by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 24,473 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,043,000 after buying an additional 842 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in Otter Tail by 8.5% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 38,445 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,638,000 after purchasing an additional 3,005 shares during the last quarter. 46.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Otter Tail Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in electric utility, manufacturing, and plastic pipe businesses in the United States. The company's Electric segment produces, transmits, distributes, and sells electric energy in Minnesota, North Dakota, and South Dakota; and operates as a participant in the Midcontinent Independent System Operator, Inc markets.

