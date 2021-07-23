Globus Medical, Inc. (NYSE:GMED) CFO Sells $65,260.50 in Stock

Globus Medical, Inc. (NYSE:GMED) CFO Keith W. Pfeil sold 834 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.25, for a total transaction of $65,260.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Keith W. Pfeil also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, May 5th, Keith W. Pfeil sold 5,021 shares of Globus Medical stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $376,575.00.

Shares of GMED opened at $81.26 on Friday. Globus Medical, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $47.34 and a fifty-two week high of $81.89. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $74.89. The stock has a market cap of $8.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.06, a P/E/G ratio of 4.37 and a beta of 1.07.

Globus Medical (NYSE:GMED) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The medical device company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.12. Globus Medical had a net margin of 14.73% and a return on equity of 11.33%. The company had revenue of $227.34 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $196.89 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.29 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 19.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Globus Medical, Inc. will post 1.9 EPS for the current year.

GMED has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. SVB Leerink boosted their target price on shares of Globus Medical from $74.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Globus Medical from $72.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. boosted their target price on shares of Globus Medical from $77.00 to $81.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Globus Medical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $75.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on shares of Globus Medical from $79.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $73.53.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Marathon Asset Management LLP increased its position in shares of Globus Medical by 18.4% in the 2nd quarter. Marathon Asset Management LLP now owns 788,749 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $61,151,000 after purchasing an additional 122,392 shares during the last quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board grew its position in shares of Globus Medical by 21.2% in the 2nd quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 16,000 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $1,240,000 after buying an additional 2,800 shares during the last quarter. Pendal Group Limited grew its position in shares of Globus Medical by 18.2% in the 1st quarter. Pendal Group Limited now owns 5,200 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $321,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Globus Medical by 17.7% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 265,507 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $16,374,000 after buying an additional 39,851 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Globus Medical by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,938 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $860,000 after buying an additional 291 shares during the last quarter. 66.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Globus Medical Company Profile

Globus Medical, Inc, a medical device company, develops and commercializes healthcare solutions for patients with musculoskeletal disorders. Its offers spine products, such as consists of traditional fusion implants, such as pedicle screw and rod systems, plating systems, intervertebral spacers, and corpectomy devices for treating degenerative, deformity, tumors, and trauma conditions; treatment options for motion preservation technologies, such as dynamic stabilization, total disc replacement, and interspinous distraction devices; interventional pain management solutions to treat vertebral compression fractures; and regenerative biologic products, comprising of allografts and synthetic alternatives.

