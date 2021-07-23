Kamunting Street Capital Management L.P. Makes New $7.33 Million Investment in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Kamunting Street Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 60,000 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock, valued at approximately $7,329,000. Apple accounts for 2.9% of Kamunting Street Capital Management L.P.’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest holding.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of AAPL. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Apple in the third quarter worth about $1,238,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Apple during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $6,899,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. increased its stake in shares of Apple by 1,605.2% during the fourth quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 216,235 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $28,692,000 after purchasing an additional 203,554 shares in the last quarter. United Bank increased its stake in shares of Apple by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. United Bank now owns 44,458 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $5,899,000 after purchasing an additional 788 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Edgestream Partners L.P. increased its stake in shares of Apple by 18.0% during the fourth quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. now owns 330,562 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $43,862,000 after purchasing an additional 50,476 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.20% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Luca Maestri sold 121,072 shares of Apple stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.81, for a total transaction of $16,079,572.32. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 143,961 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,119,460.41. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 17,000 shares of Apple stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.80, for a total transaction of $2,257,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 333,044 shares in the company, valued at $44,228,243.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of Apple stock opened at $146.80 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $133.55. The stock has a market cap of $2.45 trillion, a PE ratio of 32.95, a PEG ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.21. Apple Inc. has a 1-year low of $89.14 and a 1-year high of $150.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The iPhone maker reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.41. Apple had a net margin of 23.45% and a return on equity of 111.80%. The business had revenue of $89.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $76.84 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.64 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 53.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Apple Inc. will post 5.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 13th. Investors of record on Monday, May 10th were paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. This is a boost from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 7th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.60%. Apple’s payout ratio is 26.83%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 target price on shares of Apple in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Wedbush raised their target price on shares of Apple from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Apple from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $165.00 target price on shares of Apple in a research note on Monday. Finally, New Street Research downgraded shares of Apple from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $90.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $149.91.

Apple Company Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

