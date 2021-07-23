Clearway Energy (NYSE:CWEN) Price Target Raised to $32.00

Clearway Energy (NYSE:CWEN) had its target price boosted by Morgan Stanley from $31.00 to $32.00 in a research note published on Tuesday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

CWEN has been the topic of a number of other reports. Tudor Pickering began coverage on Clearway Energy in a report on Friday, April 23rd. They issued a buy rating and a $33.00 price target on the stock. Wolfe Research raised Clearway Energy from a peer perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $33.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities raised Clearway Energy from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $31.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $31.60.

Get Clearway Energy alerts:

CWEN stock opened at $27.95 on Tuesday. Clearway Energy has a twelve month low of $22.69 and a twelve month high of $37.23. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.49. The stock has a market cap of $5.64 billion, a PE ratio of 23.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.55. The company’s 50-day moving average is $26.75.

Clearway Energy (NYSE:CWEN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.68. Clearway Energy had a return on equity of 5.19% and a net margin of 4.84%. The company had revenue of $237.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $244.00 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Clearway Energy will post 0.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st were given a dividend of $0.329 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 28th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.71%. This is an increase from Clearway Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. Clearway Energy’s payout ratio is currently 220.00%.

In related news, major shareholder Infrastructure Investor Global bought 16,219 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $25.70 per share, with a total value of $416,828.30. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Christopher S. Sotos bought 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $24.55 per share, for a total transaction of $49,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 27,100 shares in the company, valued at approximately $665,305. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have bought 23,590 shares of company stock worth $603,587. Corporate insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Eagle Global Advisors LLC bought a new position in Clearway Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at $6,020,000. HNP Capital LLC bought a new position in Clearway Energy in the 1st quarter valued at $1,152,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Clearway Energy by 23.0% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 10,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $292,000 after buying an additional 1,939 shares in the last quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Clearway Energy during the 1st quarter worth $1,156,000. Finally, Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp bought a new position in shares of Clearway Energy during the 1st quarter worth $2,111,000. 35.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Clearway Energy

Clearway Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the renewable energy businesses in the United States. As of March 2, 2021, it had approximately 4,200 net megawatts (MW) of installed wind and solar generation projects; and 2,500 net MW of natural gas generation facilities, as well as a portfolio of district energy systems.

Further Reading: Cost of Debt

Receive News & Ratings for Clearway Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clearway Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.