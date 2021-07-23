Catalyst Biosciences (NASDAQ:CBIO) PT Set at $4.31 by Raymond James

Raymond James set a $4.31 target price on Catalyst Biosciences (NASDAQ:CBIO) in a report issued on Tuesday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on CBIO. Chardan Capital reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Catalyst Biosciences in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised Catalyst Biosciences from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $11.08.

NASDAQ CBIO opened at $4.39 on Tuesday. Catalyst Biosciences has a 52-week low of $4.05 and a 52-week high of $7.55. The business’s 50-day moving average is $4.33.

Catalyst Biosciences (NASDAQ:CBIO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.79) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.58) by ($0.21). Catalyst Biosciences had a negative return on equity of 77.89% and a negative net margin of 1,233.58%. The company had revenue of $1.47 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.00 million. As a group, analysts expect that Catalyst Biosciences will post -2.64 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nantahala Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Catalyst Biosciences by 37.3% during the 1st quarter. Nantahala Capital Management LLC now owns 2,561,334 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $12,909,000 after acquiring an additional 696,000 shares during the period. Orbimed Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Catalyst Biosciences during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $10,678,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Catalyst Biosciences by 22.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,651,758 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $8,325,000 after acquiring an additional 304,363 shares during the period. Opaleye Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Catalyst Biosciences by 740.1% during the 1st quarter. Opaleye Management Inc. now owns 1,250,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $6,300,000 after acquiring an additional 1,101,200 shares during the period. Finally, Ghost Tree Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Catalyst Biosciences during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $5,040,000. Institutional investors own 71.31% of the company’s stock.

About Catalyst Biosciences

Catalyst Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing protease product candidates in the fields of hemostasis and complement regulation. The company engineer proteases to develop improved or novel molecules to treat diseases that result from dysregulation of the complement and coagulation cascades.

