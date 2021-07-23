The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.80 Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX) will post earnings of $0.80 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for The Blackstone Group’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.81 and the lowest is $0.78. The Blackstone Group reported earnings per share of $0.43 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 86%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that The Blackstone Group will report full year earnings of $3.66 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.45 to $3.80. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $4.06 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.57 to $4.44. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow The Blackstone Group.

The Blackstone Group (NYSE:BX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The asset manager reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $2.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.92 billion. The Blackstone Group had a return on equity of 15.52% and a net margin of 26.66%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 90.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.43 EPS.

Several research firms recently issued reports on BX. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on The Blackstone Group from $98.00 to $121.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Barclays boosted their price objective on The Blackstone Group from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on The Blackstone Group from $91.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. upped their price target on The Blackstone Group from $91.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded The Blackstone Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $103.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $86.42.

BX stock opened at $110.13 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The stock has a market cap of $75.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.58 and a beta of 1.34. The Blackstone Group has a 12-month low of $49.26 and a 12-month high of $111.02. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $96.23.

In other news, Vice Chairman Hamilton E. James sold 140,351 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.24, for a total transaction of $12,665,274.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 921,053 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $83,115,822.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Vice Chairman Hamilton E. James sold 78,947 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.34, for a total value of $6,974,177.98. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 921,053 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $81,365,822.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 7,656,272 shares of company stock valued at $230,663,723. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of The Blackstone Group by 15.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,239,665 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,732,052,000 after purchasing an additional 3,142,840 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of The Blackstone Group by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 20,017,438 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,297,331,000 after purchasing an additional 1,121,123 shares during the period. Capital International Investors boosted its position in shares of The Blackstone Group by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 16,319,894 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,216,322,000 after purchasing an additional 307,477 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of The Blackstone Group by 10.5% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 16,084,321 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,198,766,000 after purchasing an additional 1,530,100 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its position in shares of The Blackstone Group by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 9,929,224 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $740,026,000 after purchasing an additional 552,507 shares during the period. 60.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Blackstone Group Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

