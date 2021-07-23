Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) Shares Acquired by Samlyn Capital LLC

Samlyn Capital LLC grew its holdings in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 102.0% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 9,084 shares of the software giant’s stock after buying an additional 4,588 shares during the period. Samlyn Capital LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $2,142,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in MSFT. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in Microsoft during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,254,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Microsoft during the 4th quarter worth about $1,630,000. Eagle Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Microsoft by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC now owns 35,172 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $7,823,000 after acquiring an additional 254 shares in the last quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. lifted its stake in Microsoft by 839.3% during the 4th quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 11,093 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $2,467,000 after acquiring an additional 9,912 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mattern Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Microsoft by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Mattern Capital Management LLC now owns 41,526 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $9,236,000 after acquiring an additional 478 shares in the last quarter. 69.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total transaction of $360,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 87,703 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,048,720. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 6,086 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $252.66, for a total value of $1,537,688.76. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 92,119 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,274,786.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 15,586 shares of company stock worth $3,899,849. Corporate insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on MSFT. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Microsoft from $290.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Cowen lifted their price objective on Microsoft from $295.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price objective on Microsoft from $301.00 to $333.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $300.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on Microsoft from $275.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $300.80.

Shares of NASDAQ MSFT opened at $286.14 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 2.26 and a current ratio of 2.29. Microsoft Co. has a twelve month low of $196.25 and a twelve month high of $286.42. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $262.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.16 trillion, a PE ratio of 38.98, a P/E/G ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.79.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The software giant reported $1.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $41.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.83 billion. Microsoft had a return on equity of 43.75% and a net margin of 35.02%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.40 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Microsoft Co. will post 7.71 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 19th will be issued a $0.56 dividend. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 18th. Microsoft’s payout ratio is currently 38.89%.

About Microsoft

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for small and medium businesses, organizations, and enterprise divisions.

