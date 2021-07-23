Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Has $63.16 Million Stock Holdings in The Wendy’s Company (NASDAQ:WEN)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD decreased its holdings in The Wendy’s Company (NASDAQ:WEN) by 19.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,117,653 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 746,101 shares during the quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD owned 1.41% of The Wendy’s worth $63,164,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in The Wendy’s in the 1st quarter worth about $40,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in The Wendy’s in the 4th quarter worth about $60,000. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. raised its stake in The Wendy’s by 212,500.0% in the 1st quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 4,252 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 4,250 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its stake in The Wendy’s by 91.6% in the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 4,604 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $98,000 after purchasing an additional 2,201 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in The Wendy’s by 335.4% in the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,165 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $135,000 after purchasing an additional 4,749 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.28% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of The Wendy’s from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of The Wendy’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. TheStreet upgraded shares of The Wendy’s from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of The Wendy’s from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Wedbush boosted their target price on shares of The Wendy’s from $27.00 to $28.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The Wendy’s currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.31.

In other news, CEO Todd Allan Penegor sold 649,626 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.72, for a total value of $17,358,006.72. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,258,191 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,618,863.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, insider Kurt A. Kane sold 153,886 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.54, for a total transaction of $4,238,020.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 256,038 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,051,286.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 945,551 shares of company stock worth $25,472,271 over the last three months. Insiders own 21.20% of the company’s stock.

WEN opened at $22.92 on Friday. The Wendy’s Company has a fifty-two week low of $18.86 and a fifty-two week high of $29.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.20. The company has a market cap of $5.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 0.94. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.33.

The Wendy’s (NASDAQ:WEN) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The restaurant operator reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.06. The Wendy’s had a net margin of 8.09% and a return on equity of 29.74%. The firm had revenue of $460.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $443.02 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.09 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that The Wendy’s Company will post 0.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.75%. This is a positive change from The Wendy’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 28th. The Wendy’s’s payout ratio is presently 70.18%.

The Wendy's Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a quick-service restaurant company. It operates through three segments: Wendy's U.S., Wendy's International, and Global Real Estate & Development. The company is involved in operating, developing, and franchising a system of quick-service restaurants specializing in hamburger sandwiches.

