Financial Review: Luminar Technologies (NASDAQ:LAZR) and Superior Industries International (NYSE:SUP)

Luminar Technologies (NASDAQ:LAZR) and Superior Industries International (NYSE:SUP) are both auto/tires/trucks companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, valuation and earnings.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

9.2% of Luminar Technologies shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 36.9% of Superior Industries International shares are owned by institutional investors. 43.3% of Luminar Technologies shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 4.4% of Superior Industries International shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Luminar Technologies and Superior Industries International, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Luminar Technologies 0 3 5 0 2.63 Superior Industries International 0 0 0 0 N/A

Luminar Technologies presently has a consensus target price of $30.14, indicating a potential upside of 68.02%. Given Luminar Technologies’ higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Luminar Technologies is more favorable than Superior Industries International.

Volatility and Risk

Luminar Technologies has a beta of 1.28, suggesting that its stock price is 28% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Superior Industries International has a beta of 4.86, suggesting that its stock price is 386% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Luminar Technologies and Superior Industries International’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Luminar Technologies $13.95 million 437.03 -$362.30 million N/A N/A Superior Industries International $1.10 billion 0.19 -$243.77 million N/A N/A

Superior Industries International has higher revenue and earnings than Luminar Technologies.

Profitability

This table compares Luminar Technologies and Superior Industries International’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Luminar Technologies N/A -206.62% -76.04% Superior Industries International -3.49% N/A -2.41%

Summary

Superior Industries International beats Luminar Technologies on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Luminar Technologies

Luminar Technologies, Inc. operates as a vehicle sensor and software company for passenger cars and commercial trucks. The company operates in two segments, Autonomy Solutions and Other Component Sales. The Autonomy Solutions segment designs, manufactures, and sells lidar sensors, and related perception and autonomy software solutions for original equipment manufacturers in the automobile, commercial vehicle, robo-taxi, and other related industries. The Other Component Sales segment engages in the designing, testing, and consulting of non-standard integrated circuits for government agencies and defense contractors. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in Orlando, Florida.

About Superior Industries International

Superior Industries International, Inc. designs, manufactures, and sells aluminum wheels to the original equipment manufacturers and aftermarket distributors in North America and Europe. The company supplies aluminum wheels to the automobile and light truck manufacturers. It offers its products under the ATS, RIAL, ALUTEC, and ANZIO brand names. The company was founded in 1957 and is headquartered in Southfield, Michigan.

