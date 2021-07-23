KeyCorp Equities Analysts Increase Earnings Estimates for Magnolia Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:MGY)

Magnolia Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:MGY) – Analysts at KeyCorp upped their Q2 2021 EPS estimates for shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas in a report released on Wednesday, July 21st. KeyCorp analyst L. Mariani now expects that the company will earn $0.24 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.21. KeyCorp currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $17.00 target price on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Magnolia Oil & Gas’ Q3 2021 earnings at $0.31 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.33 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $1.25 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.31 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.32 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.32 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.33 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.30 EPS.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Magnolia Oil & Gas from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Citigroup raised their target price on Magnolia Oil & Gas from $14.00 to $15.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Magnolia Oil & Gas from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. TheStreet raised Magnolia Oil & Gas from a “d-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Magnolia Oil & Gas from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $17.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Magnolia Oil & Gas has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.64.

MGY opened at $13.90 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.53 and a beta of 2.62. The business has a 50-day moving average of $14.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 2.30 and a current ratio of 2.30. Magnolia Oil & Gas has a 12 month low of $4.09 and a 12 month high of $16.38.

Magnolia Oil & Gas (NYSE:MGY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $207.66 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $193.83 million. Magnolia Oil & Gas had a return on equity of 10.60% and a net margin of 14.60%.

In other Magnolia Oil & Gas news, Director John B. Walker sold 7,600,000 shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.35, for a total transaction of $109,060,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 4.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MGY. GW&K Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Magnolia Oil & Gas during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,254,000. Wasatch Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Magnolia Oil & Gas by 58.7% during the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 5,926,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,032,000 after acquiring an additional 2,192,474 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors bought a new stake in Magnolia Oil & Gas during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $22,960,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 18,479,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,462,000 after purchasing an additional 1,084,292 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas by 586.0% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,181,931 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,568,000 after purchasing an additional 1,009,629 shares in the last quarter. 74.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Magnolia Oil & Gas Corporation engages in the acquisition, development, exploration, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids reserves in the United States. The company's properties are located primarily in Karnes County and the Giddings Field in South Texas principally comprising the Eagle Ford Shale and the Austin Chalk formation.

