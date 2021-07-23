Q2 2021 Earnings Estimate for Argonaut Gold Inc. (TSE:AR) Issued By Desjardins

Argonaut Gold Inc. (TSE:AR) – Investment analysts at Desjardins issued their Q2 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Argonaut Gold in a research report issued on Thursday, July 22nd. Desjardins analyst J. Sclodnick expects that the mining company will post earnings per share of $0.06 for the quarter. Desjardins currently has a “Buy” rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Argonaut Gold from C$4.00 to C$4.25 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Argonaut Gold in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a C$4.25 price target on the stock. Finally, Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on shares of Argonaut Gold from C$4.00 to C$4.25 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Argonaut Gold currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$4.50.

TSE AR opened at C$3.20 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$3.09. The company has a current ratio of 3.65, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.98. The company has a market capitalization of C$992.20 million and a PE ratio of 13.56. Argonaut Gold has a 12 month low of C$1.90 and a 12 month high of C$3.44.

Argonaut Gold (TSE:AR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The mining company reported C$0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.08 by C$0.03. The business had revenue of C$133.31 million during the quarter.

Argonaut Gold Inc engages in the mining, mine development, and mineral exploration activities at gold-bearing mineral properties in North America. The company primarily explores for gold and silver deposits. Its primary assets are the El Castillo mine and San Agustin mine, which together form the El Castillo Complex located in Durango, Mexico; the La Colorada mine located in Sonora, Mexico; the Florida Canyon mine in Nevada, the United States; the Magino project located Ontario, Canada; and the Cerro del Gallo project in Guanajuato, Mexico.

