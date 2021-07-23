Q2 2021 EPS Estimates for Star Bulk Carriers Corp. Boosted by Jefferies Financial Group (NASDAQ:SBLK)

Star Bulk Carriers Corp. (NASDAQ:SBLK) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group boosted their Q2 2021 earnings estimates for Star Bulk Carriers in a note issued to investors on Thursday, July 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst R. Giveans now anticipates that the shipping company will post earnings of $1.41 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $1.40. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Buy” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock.

Star Bulk Carriers (NASDAQ:SBLK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 18th. The shipping company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $200.47 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $213.71 million. Star Bulk Carriers had a return on equity of 4.79% and a net margin of 5.82%.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on SBLK. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 price objective (up from $18.00) on shares of Star Bulk Carriers in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. SEB Equities started coverage on Star Bulk Carriers in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. SEB Equity Research started coverage on Star Bulk Carriers in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Star Bulk Carriers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.40.

Shares of SBLK opened at $18.71 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.51 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. Star Bulk Carriers has a fifty-two week low of $5.87 and a fifty-two week high of $25.24. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.82.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 31st were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This is a positive change from Star Bulk Carriers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.41%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 27th. Star Bulk Carriers’s dividend payout ratio is currently 705.88%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SBLK. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in shares of Star Bulk Carriers during the first quarter valued at approximately $47,000. USA Financial Portformulas Corp bought a new position in shares of Star Bulk Carriers during the first quarter valued at approximately $117,000. AJO LP bought a new position in shares of Star Bulk Carriers during the first quarter valued at approximately $153,000. Barclays PLC bought a new position in shares of Star Bulk Carriers during the first quarter valued at approximately $166,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Star Bulk Carriers during the first quarter valued at about $170,000. Institutional investors own 59.61% of the company’s stock.

About Star Bulk Carriers

Star Bulk Carriers Corp., a shipping company, engages in the ocean transportation of dry bulk cargoes worldwide. The company's vessels transport a range of major bulks, including iron ores, coal, and grains, as well as minor bulks, such as bauxite, fertilizers, and steel products. As of March 16, 2021, it had a fleet of 128 vessels with an aggregate capacity of approximately 14.1 million deadweight tons, including 17 Newcastlemax, 22 Capesize, 2 Mini Capesize, 7 Post Panamax, 41 Kamsarmax, 2 Panamax, 20 Ultramax, and 17 Supramax vessels.

