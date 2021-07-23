KeyCorp Comments on Trimble Inc.’s Q2 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:TRMB)

Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB) – Research analysts at KeyCorp upped their Q2 2021 earnings estimates for shares of Trimble in a research report issued on Tuesday, July 20th. KeyCorp analyst J. Celino now anticipates that the scientific and technical instruments company will post earnings of $0.57 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.49. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Trimble’s FY2021 earnings at $2.16 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $2.47 EPS.

Trimble (NASDAQ:TRMB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.09. Trimble had a return on equity of 15.16% and a net margin of 13.65%. The company had revenue of $886.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $826.31 million.

TRMB has been the topic of several other research reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Trimble from $76.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Trimble from $72.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $64.11.

Trimble stock opened at $82.33 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 1.52. Trimble has a 1 year low of $43.92 and a 1 year high of $84.86. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $79.57.

In other Trimble news, VP James Joel Langley sold 4,000 shares of Trimble stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.96, for a total transaction of $299,840.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 4,563 shares in the company, valued at approximately $342,042.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. AGF Investments Inc. grew its position in Trimble by 29.1% during the 1st quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 158,087 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $12,298,000 after purchasing an additional 35,587 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Trimble by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 465,252 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $31,070,000 after purchasing an additional 16,875 shares in the last quarter. Railway Pension Investments Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Trimble by 27.2% during the 1st quarter. Railway Pension Investments Ltd now owns 187,864 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $14,614,000 after acquiring an additional 40,200 shares in the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department grew its holdings in shares of Trimble by 59.2% during the 1st quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 70,727 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $5,502,000 after acquiring an additional 26,294 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its holdings in shares of Trimble by 13.5% during the 1st quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 70,781 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $5,506,000 after acquiring an additional 8,400 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.81% of the company’s stock.

Trimble Inc provides technology solutions that enable professionals and field mobile workers to enhance or transform their work processes worldwide. It operates through four segments: Buildings and Infrastructure, Geospatial, Resources and Utilities, and Transportation. The Buildings and Infrastructure segment offers field and office software for route selection and design; systems to guide and control construction equipment; systems to monitor, track, and manage assets, equipment, and workers; software to share and communicate data; program management solutions for construction owners; 3D conceptual design and modeling software; building information modeling software; integrated site layout and measurement systems; cost estimating, scheduling, and project controls solutions; and applications for sub-contractors and trades.

