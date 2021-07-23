Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Reduces Stock Position in CrossFirst Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFB)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lessened its position in shares of CrossFirst Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFB) by 0.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,838,733 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,639 shares during the quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD owned 9.38% of CrossFirst Bankshares worth $66,726,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CFB. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new stake in CrossFirst Bankshares during the 1st quarter valued at about $45,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new stake in CrossFirst Bankshares during the 4th quarter valued at about $110,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of CrossFirst Bankshares by 343.8% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 12,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,000 after buying an additional 9,606 shares during the period. Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new position in shares of CrossFirst Bankshares in the 1st quarter valued at about $140,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of CrossFirst Bankshares in the 1st quarter valued at about $177,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.23% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on CFB. Zacks Investment Research cut CrossFirst Bankshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Raymond James boosted their price objective on CrossFirst Bankshares from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd.

NASDAQ CFB opened at $13.67 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $704.84 million, a PE ratio of 25.98 and a beta of 1.39. CrossFirst Bankshares, Inc. has a twelve month low of $7.96 and a twelve month high of $15.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.32.

CrossFirst Bankshares (NASDAQ:CFB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $45.26 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $43.34 million. CrossFirst Bankshares had a return on equity of 4.55% and a net margin of 9.84%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that CrossFirst Bankshares, Inc. will post 1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About CrossFirst Bankshares

CrossFirst Bankshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for CrossFirst Bank that provides various banking and financial services to businesses, business owners, professionals, and its personal networks. The company offers commercial real estate, construction and development, 1-4 family real estate, commercial, energy, and consumer loans.

