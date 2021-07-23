Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR) Stake Boosted by Captrust Financial Advisors

Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR) by 47.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,818 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,835 shares during the quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in Ingersoll Rand were worth $434,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of IR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Ingersoll Rand by 107.1% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 13,292,069 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $654,102,000 after purchasing an additional 6,872,342 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Ingersoll Rand in the 4th quarter worth about $147,637,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Ingersoll Rand by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 24,133,581 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,187,613,000 after purchasing an additional 1,796,284 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in Ingersoll Rand by 13.4% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 11,898,101 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $585,507,000 after purchasing an additional 1,403,832 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased its stake in Ingersoll Rand by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 11,545,633 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $568,161,000 after purchasing an additional 635,135 shares in the last quarter. 92.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ingersoll Rand stock opened at $48.50 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.70, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 187.04 and a beta of 1.51. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $48.33. Ingersoll Rand Inc. has a 52 week low of $31.01 and a 52 week high of $52.12.

Ingersoll Rand (NYSE:IR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.54. The company had revenue of $1.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.30 billion. Ingersoll Rand had a positive return on equity of 1.29% and a negative net margin of 1.59%. The business’s revenue was up 94.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.25 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Ingersoll Rand Inc. will post 0.1 EPS for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Renaissance Aggregator L.P Kkr sold 14,924,081 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.57, for a total transaction of $724,862,614.17. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.69% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Ingersoll Rand in a research report on Monday, June 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $51.00 price objective for the company. Telsey Advisory Group raised their price objective on Ingersoll Rand from $100.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Ingersoll Rand from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $50.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Vertical Research upgraded Ingersoll Rand from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $52.00 to $54.00 in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded Ingersoll Rand from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $56.00 to $61.00 in a report on Monday, July 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.63.

About Ingersoll Rand

Ingersoll Rand Inc provides various mission-critical air, fluid, energy, specialty vehicle and medical technologies in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through four segments: Industrial Technologies and Services; Precision and Science Technologies; Specialty Vehicle Technologies; and High Pressure Solutions segments.

