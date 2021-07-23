Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Has $76.92 Million Stock Holdings in Bloomin’ Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLMN)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in Bloomin’ Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLMN) by 6,584.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,843,436 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after buying an additional 2,800,896 shares during the quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD owned approximately 3.20% of Bloomin’ Brands worth $76,915,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in Bloomin’ Brands by 6,339.7% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 347,229 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $9,393,000 after buying an additional 341,837 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its stake in Bloomin’ Brands by 72.1% in the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 134,565 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $3,640,000 after purchasing an additional 56,365 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp bought a new position in Bloomin’ Brands in the first quarter valued at approximately $347,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in Bloomin’ Brands by 256.9% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 27,343 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $531,000 after purchasing an additional 19,682 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zacks Investment Management bought a new position in Bloomin’ Brands in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $6,036,000.

Get Bloomin' Brands alerts:

NASDAQ BLMN opened at $25.64 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $27.54. Bloomin’ Brands, Inc. has a 12 month low of $10.34 and a 12 month high of $32.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.96, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a current ratio of 0.29.

Bloomin’ Brands (NASDAQ:BLMN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The restaurant operator reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.40. Bloomin’ Brands had a negative return on equity of 17.90% and a negative net margin of 1.75%. The firm had revenue of $987.47 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $954.62 million. Equities research analysts expect that Bloomin’ Brands, Inc. will post 2.2 EPS for the current year.

BLMN has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Barclays lifted their target price on Bloomin’ Brands from $32.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Gordon Haskett upgraded Bloomin’ Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Bloomin’ Brands from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Bloomin’ Brands from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on Bloomin’ Brands from $32.50 to $37.50 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Bloomin’ Brands presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.88.

In related news, COO Gregg Scarlett sold 135,929 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.73, for a total transaction of $4,177,098.17. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 65,189 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,003,257.97. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 4.62% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Bloomin’ Brands Profile

Bloomin' Brands, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates casual, upscale casual, and fine dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, U.S. and International. Its restaurant portfolio has four concepts, including Outback Steakhouse, a casual steakhouse restaurant; Carrabba's Italian Grill, a casual Italian restaurant; Bonefish Grill, a casual seafood restaurant; and Fleming's Prime Steakhouse & Wine Bar, a contemporary steakhouse.

Featured Article: Neutral Rating

Receive News & Ratings for Bloomin' Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bloomin' Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.