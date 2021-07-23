Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Sells 63,578 Shares of Choice Hotels International, Inc. (NYSE:CHH)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD cut its stake in shares of Choice Hotels International, Inc. (NYSE:CHH) by 9.0% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 643,308 shares of the company’s stock after selling 63,578 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD’s holdings in Choice Hotels International were worth $69,021,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of CHH. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Choice Hotels International during the first quarter valued at $35,000. Logan Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Choice Hotels International in the 1st quarter worth about $43,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Choice Hotels International by 28.6% in the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 450 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in Choice Hotels International by 10.1% in the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,519 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,000 after buying an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. bought a new stake in Choice Hotels International in the 4th quarter worth about $173,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CHH opened at $117.30 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.52 billion, a PE ratio of 63.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.06, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.83. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $119.52. Choice Hotels International, Inc. has a 52-week low of $80.76 and a 52-week high of $123.77.

Choice Hotels International (NYSE:CHH) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.03). Choice Hotels International had a negative return on equity of 821.46% and a net margin of 5.72%. The firm had revenue of $183.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $200.24 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.76 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Choice Hotels International, Inc. will post 3.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 1st were given a dividend of $0.225 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 30th. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.77%. Choice Hotels International’s payout ratio is currently 40.54%.

In other news, CEO Patrick Pacious sold 17,744 shares of Choice Hotels International stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.47, for a total transaction of $2,048,899.68. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 211,382 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,408,279.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Scott E. Oaksmith sold 5,548 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.47, for a total value of $623,983.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 34,697 shares in the company, valued at $3,902,371.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 60,360 shares of company stock worth $7,040,483. Insiders own 21.15% of the company’s stock.

CHH has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Truist Securities lifted their price objective on Choice Hotels International from $90.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Choice Hotels International from $90.00 to $102.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Choice Hotels International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $118.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Choice Hotels International from $111.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $102.33.

Choice Hotels International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a hotel franchisor worldwide. The company operates in Hotel Franchising and Corporate & Other segments. It franchises lodging properties under the brand names of Comfort Inn, Comfort Suites, Quality, Clarion, Clarion Pointe, Sleep Inn, Econo Lodge, Rodeway Inn, MainStay Suites, Suburban Extended Stay Hotel, WoodSpring Suites, Everhome Suites, Cambria Hotels, and Ascend Hotel Collection.

