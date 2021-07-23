Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:ABG) Shares Acquired by Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:ABG) by 23.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 333,715 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 63,198 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD’s holdings in Asbury Automotive Group were worth $65,575,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Asbury Automotive Group by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,183,661 shares of the company’s stock worth $625,588,000 after acquiring an additional 120,795 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Asbury Automotive Group by 95.2% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 902,908 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,590,000 after buying an additional 440,290 shares during the period. Impactive Capital LP increased its position in Asbury Automotive Group by 33.2% during the fourth quarter. Impactive Capital LP now owns 793,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,684,000 after buying an additional 197,949 shares during the period. Simcoe Capital Management LLC increased its position in Asbury Automotive Group by 41.2% during the first quarter. Simcoe Capital Management LLC now owns 600,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,092,000 after buying an additional 175,433 shares during the period. Finally, Lakewood Capital Management LP increased its position in Asbury Automotive Group by 16.1% during the fourth quarter. Lakewood Capital Management LP now owns 495,729 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,248,000 after buying an additional 68,900 shares during the period.

NYSE:ABG opened at $195.22 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 1.26. Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $88.74 and a 12-month high of $216.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.54, a P/E/G ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a 50 day moving average of $183.22.

Asbury Automotive Group (NYSE:ABG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The company reported $4.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.51 by $1.17. Asbury Automotive Group had a return on equity of 35.56% and a net margin of 4.25%. The firm had revenue of $2.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.04 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.80 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. will post 18.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Truist Securities lifted their price target on Asbury Automotive Group from $180.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised Asbury Automotive Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $229.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Craig Hallum boosted their target price on Asbury Automotive Group from $180.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Truist boosted their target price on Asbury Automotive Group from $180.00 to $210.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Asbury Automotive Group from $180.00 to $196.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $189.88.

Asbury Automotive Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. It offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles; and vehicle repair and maintenance services, replacement parts, and collision repair services.

