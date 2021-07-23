Captrust Financial Advisors Sells 1,773 Shares of Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC)

Captrust Financial Advisors reduced its stake in shares of Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC) by 11.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 14,372 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,773 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in Commercial Metals were worth $445,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. RBA Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Commercial Metals during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Sage Financial Management Group Inc. bought a new stake in Commercial Metals during the 1st quarter worth approximately $58,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Commercial Metals during the 1st quarter worth approximately $66,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in Commercial Metals by 21.2% during the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,994 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 524 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Commercial Metals by 17,056.5% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,946 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $123,000 after purchasing an additional 3,923 shares in the last quarter. 88.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have commented on CMC. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Commercial Metals in a report on Friday, April 9th. They set a “sell” rating and a $29.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $33.00 target price (up previously from $25.00) on shares of Commercial Metals in a research note on Monday, May 10th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Commercial Metals from $26.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Commercial Metals in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $39.00 target price on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a hold rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.18.

Commercial Metals stock opened at $30.70 on Friday. Commercial Metals has a 12 month low of $18.67 and a 12 month high of $34.02. The company has a current ratio of 2.95, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $31.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.09 and a beta of 1.30.

Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, June 16th. The basic materials company reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $1.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.74 billion. Commercial Metals had a return on equity of 18.62% and a net margin of 5.38%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 37.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.59 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Commercial Metals will post 3.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.56%. Commercial Metals’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.18%.

About Commercial Metals

Commercial Metals Company manufactures, recycles, and fabricates steel and metal products, and related materials and services in the United States, Poland, China, Germany, and internationally. The company processes and sells ferrous and nonferrous scrap metals to steel mills and foundries, aluminum sheet and ingot manufacturers, brass and bronze ingot makers, copper refineries and mills, secondary lead smelters, specialty steel mills, high temperature alloy manufacturers, and other consumers.

