Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Raises Holdings in NeoGenomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEO)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of NeoGenomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEO) by 13.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,552,236 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 189,930 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD’s holdings in NeoGenomics were worth $74,864,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Oak Ridge Investments LLC increased its position in shares of NeoGenomics by 751.8% during the 1st quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC now owns 2,723,474 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $131,353,000 after purchasing an additional 2,403,756 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its stake in shares of NeoGenomics by 51.0% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 4,103,784 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $197,926,000 after purchasing an additional 1,386,761 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in NeoGenomics during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $50,808,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new position in NeoGenomics during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,304,000. Finally, Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA bought a new stake in shares of NeoGenomics in the 1st quarter worth $17,411,000. 90.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts recently commented on NEO shares. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on NeoGenomics in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $55.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on NeoGenomics in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $55.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut NeoGenomics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.05.

In other NeoGenomics news, Director Bruce K. Crowther sold 20,734 shares of NeoGenomics stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.46, for a total value of $859,631.64. Following the transaction, the director now owns 59,564 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,469,523.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, insider Robert J. Shovlin sold 130,604 shares of NeoGenomics stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.31, for a total transaction of $5,134,043.24. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 249,914 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,824,119.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 320,568 shares of company stock valued at $12,828,875 in the last quarter. Insiders own 4.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ NEO opened at $44.80 on Friday. NeoGenomics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $34.18 and a 1 year high of $61.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 13.91 and a quick ratio of 13.60. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $42.69. The firm has a market cap of $5.28 billion, a P/E ratio of -560.00 and a beta of 0.68.

NeoGenomics (NASDAQ:NEO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The medical research company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.05). NeoGenomics had a positive return on equity of 0.83% and a negative net margin of 2.42%. The business had revenue of $115.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $112.17 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.07) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that NeoGenomics, Inc. will post -0.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NeoGenomics Company Profile

NeoGenomics, Inc is a clinical laboratory company, which engages in cancer genetics diagnostic testing and pharma services. It operates through the Clinical Services and Pharma Services segments. The Clinical Services segment offers cancer testing services to community-based pathologists, hospitals, academic centers, and oncology groups.

