Captrust Financial Advisors Increases Stake in Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited (NASDAQ:HZNP)

Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited (NASDAQ:HZNP) by 390.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,994 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 3,976 shares during the quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in Horizon Therapeutics Public were worth $460,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd increased its position in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public by 0.9% during the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 12,449 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,145,000 after buying an additional 113 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public by 17.2% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,051 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $97,000 after buying an additional 154 shares during the period. Ingalls & Snyder LLC increased its position in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public by 5.4% during the first quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC now owns 3,060 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $282,000 after buying an additional 158 shares during the period. Stephenson National Bank & Trust increased its position in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public by 20.3% during the first quarter. Stephenson National Bank & Trust now owns 966 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $89,000 after buying an additional 163 shares during the period. Finally, Formidable Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Horizon Therapeutics Public by 2.7% in the first quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC now owns 8,865 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $802,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.01% of the company’s stock.

Get Horizon Therapeutics Public alerts:

A number of brokerages have weighed in on HZNP. Maxim Group restated a “reduce” rating on shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Guggenheim upped their price objective on shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $103.00 price objective on shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public in a report on Monday, March 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $112.27.

In related news, EVP Barry Moze sold 35,076 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.54, for a total transaction of $3,245,933.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CEO Timothy P. Walbert sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.98, for a total transaction of $2,374,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 920,710 shares in the company, valued at approximately $87,449,035.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 183,001 shares of company stock worth $16,615,912. 3.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NASDAQ:HZNP opened at $100.07 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $93.44. Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited has a 52 week low of $56.20 and a 52 week high of $100.62. The company has a current ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.49 billion, a PE ratio of 27.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.10.

Horizon Therapeutics Public (NASDAQ:HZNP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.04). Horizon Therapeutics Public had a net margin of 12.81% and a return on equity of 22.28%. The firm had revenue of $342.41 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $389.51 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.40 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited will post 3.58 EPS for the current year.

Horizon Therapeutics Public Profile

Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited Company, a biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of medicines that address critical needs for people impacted by rare, autoimmune, and severe inflammatory diseases. The company operates in two segments, Orphan and Inflammation.

Recommended Story: What is systematic risk?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HZNP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited (NASDAQ:HZNP).

Receive News & Ratings for Horizon Therapeutics Public Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Horizon Therapeutics Public and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.