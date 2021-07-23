Captrust Financial Advisors Boosts Stock Position in Chegg, Inc. (NYSE:CHGG)

Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in Chegg, Inc. (NYSE:CHGG) by 28.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,795 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,277 shares during the quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in Chegg were worth $496,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of CHGG. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Chegg by 18,377.4% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 599,961 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $22,871,000 after acquiring an additional 596,714 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Chegg by 196.7% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 163,622 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,237,000 after acquiring an additional 108,483 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Chegg by 107.9% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 29,943 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,141,000 after acquiring an additional 15,543 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in shares of Chegg in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $253,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new stake in shares of Chegg in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $229,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.16% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on Chegg from $124.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Lake Street Capital reduced their price objective on Chegg from $98.00 to $93.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. FBN Securities assumed coverage on Chegg in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $105.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James reduced their price objective on Chegg from $120.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Chegg from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $102.83.

CHGG opened at $86.66 on Friday. Chegg, Inc. has a one year low of $62.84 and a one year high of $115.21. The company has a quick ratio of 7.71, a current ratio of 7.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $79.71. The company has a market cap of $12.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 118.83, a PEG ratio of 4.12 and a beta of 0.84.

Chegg (NYSE:CHGG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The technology company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.02). Chegg had a positive return on equity of 14.04% and a negative net margin of 9.24%. The firm had revenue of $198.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $184.59 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.22 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 50.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Chegg, Inc. will post 0.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Nathan J. Schultz sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.26, for a total value of $2,857,800.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 257,127 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,493,918.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Chegg, Inc operates direct-to-student learning platform that supports students on their journey from high school to college and into their career with tools designed to help them to learn their course materials, succeed in their classes, and save money on required materials. The company offers Chegg Services, which include subscription services; and required materials that comprise its print textbooks and eTextbooks.

