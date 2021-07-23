Captrust Financial Advisors Purchases 3,402 Shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2025 Term Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:IBMN)

Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in iShares iBonds Dec 2025 Term Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:IBMN) by 24.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 17,043 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,402 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors owned 0.31% of iShares iBonds Dec 2025 Term Muni Bond ETF worth $476,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new position in iShares iBonds Dec 2025 Term Muni Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $219,000. Peloton Wealth Strategists boosted its holdings in iShares iBonds Dec 2025 Term Muni Bond ETF by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. Peloton Wealth Strategists now owns 28,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $803,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares iBonds Dec 2025 Term Muni Bond ETF by 101.6% in the 4th quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 40,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,142,000 after purchasing an additional 20,430 shares during the period. Praetorian Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares iBonds Dec 2025 Term Muni Bond ETF by 12.4% in the 1st quarter. Praetorian Wealth Management Inc. now owns 125,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,513,000 after purchasing an additional 13,842 shares during the period. Finally, Confluence Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in iShares iBonds Dec 2025 Term Muni Bond ETF by 9.6% in the 1st quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 138,647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,873,000 after purchasing an additional 12,197 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IBMN opened at $28.11 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $28.02. iShares iBonds Dec 2025 Term Muni Bond ETF has a one year low of $27.81 and a one year high of $28.26.

Featured Story: Commodities

Receive News & Ratings for iShares iBonds Dec 2025 Term Muni Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares iBonds Dec 2025 Term Muni Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.