Vodafone Group (LON:VOD) PT Set at GBX 180 by The Goldman Sachs Group

Vodafone Group (LON:VOD) received a GBX 180 ($2.35) target price from stock analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group in a report issued on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The Goldman Sachs Group’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 51.21% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on VOD. Morgan Stanley set a GBX 180 ($2.35) target price on Vodafone Group in a research report on Friday, July 9th. reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Vodafone Group in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Kepler Capital Markets set a GBX 165 ($2.16) target price on shares of Vodafone Group in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 155 ($2.03) price target on shares of Vodafone Group in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 151 ($1.97) price objective on Vodafone Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Vodafone Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 174 ($2.27).

Get Vodafone Group alerts:

Shares of VOD stock opened at GBX 119.04 ($1.56) on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 125.17. Vodafone Group has a 52-week low of GBX 100 ($1.31) and a 52-week high of GBX 157.52 ($2.06). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 124.99, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The company has a market cap of £33.21 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 396.80.

In other news, insider Van Boxmeer purchased 305,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 135 ($1.76) per share, with a total value of £411,750 ($537,954.01). Also, insider Nick Read sold 346,515 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 121 ($1.58), for a total value of £419,283.15 ($547,796.12).

About Vodafone Group

Vodafone Group Plc engages in telecommunication services in Europe and internationally. The company offers mobile services that enable customers to call, text, and access data; fixed line services, including broadband, television (TV) offerings, and voice; and convergence services under the GigaKombi and Vodafone One names to customers.

See Also: Understanding Price to Earnings Ratio (PE)

Receive News & Ratings for Vodafone Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vodafone Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.