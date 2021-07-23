Vodafone Group (LON:VOD) PT Set at GBX 180 by The Goldman Sachs Group

Vodafone Group (LON:VOD) received a GBX 180 ($2.35) target price from stock analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group in a report issued on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The Goldman Sachs Group’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 51.21% from the company’s previous close.
Several other research firms also recently weighed in on VOD. Morgan Stanley set a GBX 180 ($2.35) target price on Vodafone Group in a research report on Friday, July 9th. reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Vodafone Group in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Kepler Capital Markets set a GBX 165 ($2.16) target price on shares of Vodafone Group in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 155 ($2.03) price target on shares of Vodafone Group in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 151 ($1.97) price objective on Vodafone Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Vodafone Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 174 ($2.27).
Shares of VOD stock opened at GBX 119.04 ($1.56) on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 125.17. Vodafone Group has a 52-week low of GBX 100 ($1.31) and a 52-week high of GBX 157.52 ($2.06). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 124.99, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The company has a market cap of £33.21 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 396.80.
About Vodafone Group
Vodafone Group Plc engages in telecommunication services in Europe and internationally. The company offers mobile services that enable customers to call, text, and access data; fixed line services, including broadband, television (TV) offerings, and voice; and convergence services under the GigaKombi and Vodafone One names to customers.
