Mizuho Financial Group (NYSE:MFG) Downgraded to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Mizuho Financial Group (NYSE:MFG) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “THE MIZUHO FINANCIAL GROUP is a bank holding company which operates and manages its banks, long-term credit banks, specialized securities companies and other companies which the Company may own by law as its subsidiaries, and engages in business appertaining to the management and operation of such companies. “

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Mizuho Financial Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 31st.

Shares of Mizuho Financial Group stock opened at $2.80 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.91. The company has a market capitalization of $36.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.08 and a beta of 0.70. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.99. Mizuho Financial Group has a 52 week low of $2.39 and a 52 week high of $3.21.

Mizuho Financial Group (NYSE:MFG) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 14th. The bank reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $8.54 billion during the quarter. Mizuho Financial Group had a return on equity of 3.53% and a net margin of 14.65%. On average, equities analysts predict that Mizuho Financial Group will post 0.36 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MFG. Colony Group LLC purchased a new position in Mizuho Financial Group in the first quarter worth about $51,000. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its position in Mizuho Financial Group by 64.2% in the first quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 122,027 shares of the bank’s stock worth $355,000 after purchasing an additional 47,692 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Mizuho Financial Group in the first quarter worth about $57,000. Corient Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in Mizuho Financial Group by 16.4% in the first quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 45,343 shares of the bank’s stock worth $132,000 after purchasing an additional 6,382 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HRT Financial LP purchased a new position in Mizuho Financial Group in the first quarter worth about $117,000. 0.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Mizuho Financial Group Company Profile

Mizuho Financial Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in banking, trust, securities, and other businesses related to financial services in Japan, the Americas, Europe, Asia/Oceania, and internationally. It operates through five segments: Retail & Business Banking Company, Corporate & Institutional Company, Global Corporate Company, Global Markets Company, and Asset Management Company.

