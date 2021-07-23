The Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of The Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $149.00 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Shares of Procter & Gamble have outpaced the industry in a year on its robust earnings trend, which continued in third-quarter fiscal 2021. While it has reported earnings surprise for the past several quarters, revenues topped estimates for the fourth straight time in the fiscal third-quarter. Earnings were aided by robust top-line growth and improved margins. Productivity savings and higher pricing aided margins, while strength across all segments along with robust pricing and mix boosted sales. Adjusted free cash flow productivity was 106% in the fiscal third quarter. The company raised its free cash flow productivity target to more than 100% for fiscal 2021. However, SG&A deleverage partly hurt margins in the reported quarter. Also, currency headwinds and pandemic-related disruptions are likely to affect fiscal 2021 results to some extent.”

PG has been the subject of several other reports. Citigroup lowered The Procter & Gamble from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on The Procter & Gamble from $159.00 to $158.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on The Procter & Gamble from $153.00 to $148.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on The Procter & Gamble from $165.00 to $155.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on The Procter & Gamble in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. They set a neutral rating and a $138.00 target price on the stock. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $150.80.

PG opened at $137.80 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $337.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The Procter & Gamble has a 12 month low of $121.54 and a 12 month high of $146.92. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $136.03.

The Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The company reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $18.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18 billion. The Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 31.71% and a net margin of 18.97%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.17 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that The Procter & Gamble will post 5.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.8698 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 22nd. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.52%. This is an increase from The Procter & Gamble’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. The Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio is currently 67.97%.

In other The Procter & Gamble news, COO Jon R. Moeller sold 132,151 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.61, for a total transaction of $17,788,846.11. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 253,823 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,167,114.03. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Carolyn M. Tastad sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.20, for a total value of $414,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 2,193,740 shares of company stock valued at $295,603,005 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Allied Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 3.8% in the first quarter. Allied Investment Advisors LLC now owns 44,095 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,972,000 after purchasing an additional 1,601 shares during the last quarter. New England Investment & Retirement Group Inc. acquired a new stake in The Procter & Gamble during the first quarter worth $2,481,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in The Procter & Gamble by 0.9% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 950,534 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,731,000 after acquiring an additional 8,664 shares during the last quarter. We Are One Seven LLC increased its stake in The Procter & Gamble by 12.5% during the first quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 11,552 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,564,000 after acquiring an additional 1,279 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its stake in The Procter & Gamble by 17.5% during the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 39,894 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,403,000 after acquiring an additional 5,948 shares during the last quarter. 62.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About The Procter & Gamble

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North and Latin America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, India, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

