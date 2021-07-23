Zacks Investment Research Lowers MasTec (NYSE:MTZ) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of MasTec (NYSE:MTZ) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $102.00 price objective on the construction company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Shares of MasTec have outperformed the industry so far this year. The company is benefiting from its substantial presence in the telecommunications market, which includes significant 5G build out capabilities, exposure in the clean energy market including wind, solar, biofuels, hydrogen and storage, and the recent expansion into heavy infrastructure, including road and heavy civil, MasTec is well positioned to benefit from the anticipated infrastructure spending for 2021 despite uncertain market conditions. Moreover, strong balance sheet, solid FCF profile, raised 2021 view and INTREN buyout are encouraging. Also, strong backlog level provides it with solid visibility for growth in 2021 and beyond. However, COVID-related disruptions and volatility in the energy market remain potent headwinds.”

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on MTZ. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of MasTec from $110.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Cowen began coverage on shares of MasTec in a research report on Monday. They issued an outperform rating and a $120.00 price target on the stock. DA Davidson boosted their price target on shares of MasTec from $100.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Craig Hallum boosted their price target on shares of MasTec from $100.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, boosted their target price on shares of MasTec from $118.00 to $133.00 in a research note on Monday, May 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $108.50.

Shares of MasTec stock opened at $99.41 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $7.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.89 and a beta of 1.30. MasTec has a twelve month low of $37.40 and a twelve month high of $122.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 1.56. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $109.73.

MasTec (NYSE:MTZ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The construction company reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.39. The firm had revenue of $1.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.60 billion. MasTec had a net margin of 5.27% and a return on equity of 20.48%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.60 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that MasTec will post 5.16 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director C Robert Campbell sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.14, for a total transaction of $360,420.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 52,827 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,346,635.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 24.70% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of MasTec by 8.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,514,030 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $704,066,000 after buying an additional 607,802 shares during the last quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. bought a new stake in shares of MasTec during the fourth quarter worth approximately $95,534,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of MasTec by 12.2% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 945,683 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $88,610,000 after buying an additional 102,552 shares during the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of MasTec by 12.7% during the first quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 940,226 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $88,099,000 after buying an additional 106,089 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its stake in MasTec by 2.4% in the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 801,951 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $75,144,000 after purchasing an additional 18,950 shares in the last quarter. 79.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MasTec Company Profile

MasTec, Inc, an infrastructure construction company, provides engineering, building, installation, maintenance, and upgrade services for communications, energy, utility, and other infrastructure primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through five segments: Communications, Clean Energy and Infrastructure, Oil and Gas, Electrical Transmission, and Other.

