Stealth BioTherapeutics (NASDAQ:MITO) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Stealth BioTherapeutics (NASDAQ:MITO) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Stealth BioTherapeutics Corp is a biopharmaceutical company. It is engaged in developing therapies to treat the mitochondrial dysfunction associated with genetic mitochondrial diseases and many common age-related diseases. The company’s product pipeline includes Elamipretide, SBT-20 and SBT-272 which are in clinical stage. Stealth BioTherapeutics Corp is based in Newton, Massachusetts. “

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on MITO. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating on shares of Stealth BioTherapeutics in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Maxim Group assumed coverage on shares of Stealth BioTherapeutics in a report on Thursday, July 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $3.00 target price on the stock.

Shares of MITO opened at $1.40 on Wednesday. Stealth BioTherapeutics has a 1-year low of $1.06 and a 1-year high of $2.58. The company’s 50-day moving average is $1.47.

Stealth BioTherapeutics (NASDAQ:MITO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 18th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.01. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Stealth BioTherapeutics will post -0.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MITO. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Stealth BioTherapeutics by 234.3% in the 1st quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 112,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $177,000 after purchasing an additional 78,804 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in Stealth BioTherapeutics in the first quarter worth $100,000. HRT Financial LP purchased a new stake in shares of Stealth BioTherapeutics in the first quarter worth $28,000. Ikarian Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Stealth BioTherapeutics by 1,995.9% during the first quarter. Ikarian Capital LLC now owns 788,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,237,000 after acquiring an additional 750,417 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Stealth BioTherapeutics by 55.1% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 881,346 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,384,000 after purchasing an additional 313,182 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 4.46% of the company’s stock.

About Stealth BioTherapeutics

Stealth BioTherapeutics Corp, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies for diseases involving mitochondrial dysfunction. Its lead product candidate is Elamipretide that is in phase 3 clinical trial to treat barth syndrome, phase 2/3 clinical trial for the treatment of duchenne cardiomyopathy, phase 2a clinical trial to treat friedreich's ataxia, phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of dry age-related macular degeneration, phase 2 clinical trial to treat leber's hereditary optic neuropathy, and phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of replisome myopathies.

