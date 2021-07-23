Verastem (NASDAQ:VSTM) Shares Down 3.8%

Shares of Verastem, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSTM) dropped 3.8% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $3.52 and last traded at $3.54. Approximately 11,071 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 2,040,581 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.68.

VSTM has been the subject of several recent research reports. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Verastem in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. BTIG Research raised Verastem from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised Verastem from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. HC Wainwright increased their price target on Verastem from $4.00 to $5.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Alliance Global Partners started coverage on Verastem in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $6.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $5.13.

Get Verastem alerts:

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $3.93. The company has a quick ratio of 10.78, a current ratio of 10.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The company has a market capitalization of $598.28 million, a PE ratio of -12.89 and a beta of 0.95.

Verastem (NASDAQ:VSTM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 11th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09). Verastem had a negative return on equity of 38.76% and a negative net margin of 53.00%. The company had revenue of $1.01 million during the quarter. Equities analysts forecast that Verastem, Inc. will post -0.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VSTM. Baker BROS. Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Verastem in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $21,607,000. Silverarc Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Verastem during the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,419,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Verastem by 8,309.0% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,051,119 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,596,000 after purchasing an additional 1,038,619 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Verastem by 230.1% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,191,490 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,943,000 after purchasing an additional 830,556 shares during the period. Finally, Ikarian Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Verastem by 19.5% during the first quarter. Ikarian Capital LLC now owns 2,694,394 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $6,655,000 after purchasing an additional 439,803 shares during the period. 57.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Verastem Company Profile (NASDAQ:VSTM)

Verastem, Inc, a development-stage biopharmaceutical company, focusing on developing and commercializing medicines to enhance the life of cancer patients. Its product in development include VS-6766, a dual rapidly accelerated fibrosarcoma (RAF)/mitogen-activated protein kinase (MEK) inhibitor that blocks MEK kinase activity and the ability of RAF to phosphorylate MEK.

Featured Story: What is the Difference Between Common Shares and Convertible Shares?

Receive News & Ratings for Verastem Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verastem and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.