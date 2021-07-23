SOS (NYSE:SOS) Shares Gap Up to $2.45

SOS Limited (NYSE:SOS) shares gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $2.45, but opened at $2.56. SOS shares last traded at $2.75, with a volume of 340,459 shares.

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $3.27.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SOS. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new position in shares of SOS in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. GWM Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of SOS in the first quarter worth about $234,000. Csenge Advisory Group purchased a new position in shares of SOS in the first quarter worth about $53,000. First National Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of SOS in the first quarter worth about $50,000. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp purchased a new position in shares of SOS in the first quarter worth about $105,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.57% of the company’s stock.

SOS Ltd. is a holding company, which provides marketing data, technology and solutions to the emergency rescue services in China. It focuses on the research and development of big data, cloud computing, Internet of Things, block chain and artificial intelligence. The firm created a SOS cloud emergency rescue service software as a service (SaaS) platform with three major product categories, including basic cloud (medical rescue card, car rescue card, financial rescue card, mutual assistance rescue card), cooperative cloud (information rescue center, intelligent big data, intelligent software and hardware), and information cloud.

